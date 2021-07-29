LeRoy Butler reacts to Aaron Rodgers' press conference & frustration with Green Bay, Randall Cobb reunion I THE HERD

LeRoy Butler joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest Green Bay Packers' news and analysis, including his reaction to Aaron Rodgers' press conference after officially returning for training camp. The former safety and Super Bowl champion also breaks down the public's general reaction to Rodgers' press conference, including how younger fans have an opposing side from their older peers. Butler also reacts to the reigning MVP's comments on the players he felt were disrespected by the Packers, notably Micah Hyde, Randall Cobb (who was acquired from the Houston Texans to reunite with his quarterback yesterday morning), and Jordy Nelson.