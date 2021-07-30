Gyasi Zardes' late winner sends USMNT to Gold Cup Final, 1-0 over Qatar

Gyasi Zardes' late winner sends USMNT to Gold Cup Final, 1-0 over Qatar

The United States Men's National team fought hard with guest-nation Qatar, but thanks to Gyasi Zardes' 86th-minute goal, the Americans emerged victorious, 1-0. The USMNT advances to its 12th Gold Cup Final with the dramatic win.

