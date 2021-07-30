Mexico topped Canada, 2-1, in the Gold Cup semifinals thanks to Héctor Herrera's game-winning goal in 90+9'. The two teams fought multiple times during the match with things getting especially testy late. El Tri advances to take on the USMNT in a rematch of the 2019 Gold Cup Final.Full Article
Héctor Herrera's late winner lifts Mexico over Canada, 2-1, sets up rematch with USMNT
