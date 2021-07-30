NBA draft 2021: Detroit Pistons go for Cade Cunningham with top pick
Published
The Detroit Pistons choose Cade Cunningham with the top overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft.Full Article
Published
The Detroit Pistons choose Cade Cunningham with the top overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft.Full Article
The Pistons selected Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the first overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.
Cunningham, a 6-foot-8 guard out of Oklahoma State, becomes the latest part of Detroit’s pursuit of a resurgence.