Canadian divers Jennifer Abel, Pamela Ware make semifinals in 3-metre springboard
Published
Canadians Jennifer Abel and Pamela Ware are both moving on to the semifinals of the women’s 3-metre springboard event in Tokyo on Friday.Full Article
Published
Canadians Jennifer Abel and Pamela Ware are both moving on to the semifinals of the women’s 3-metre springboard event in Tokyo on Friday.Full Article
Canada's Sunday's Olympic silver medal in the women's three-metre synchronized springboard, alongside teammate Melissa..