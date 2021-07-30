EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is set to hand Steve Bruce a new three-year deal after the Magpies boss kept the club in the Premier League last seasonFull Article
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce to be handed new three-year contract by Mike Ashley
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2021: Here Are All the Must-Stream TV Series and Movie Panels
San Diego Comic-Con 2021, the second Comic-Con@Home edition of the beloved pop culture event, kicks off its three-day run..
The Wrap