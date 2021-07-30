Opinion: Dodgers blockbuster trade for Max Scherzer, Trea Turner puts NL West on notice

Opinion: Dodgers blockbuster trade for Max Scherzer, Trea Turner puts NL West on notice

USATODAY.com

Published

The Dodgers paid a steep price, but added Max Scherzer and Trea Turner at the trade deadline to bolster an already potent roster.

Full Article