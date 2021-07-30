Dame Valerie Adams has qualified for her fifth Olympic Games shot put final, but she won't be the only athlete for Kiwis to cheer on when the medals are on the line. Adams will be joined by 22-year-old Kiwi Maddison-Lee Wesche...Full Article
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Valerie Adams and Maddison-Lee Wesche qualify for shot put final
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
