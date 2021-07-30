Man City table record £100m bid for Jack Grealish but Aston Villa star urged to stay at boyhood club with huge contract offer which could tempt him to turn down Premier League champions
Manchester City are bidding to make Jack Grealish the most expensive player in Premier League history – but the Aston Villa captain has been urged to say no. talkSPORT understands a £100million offer is on the table for the England international, which would surpass the £90million paid by Manchester United for Paul Pogba. While Villa […]Full Article