Sources: White Sox reach deal for Cubs' Kimbrel
The White Sox have acquired All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel from the Cubs in exchange for second baseman Nick Madrigal and right-hander Codi Heuer, sources told ESPN.Full Article
The AL Central leaders already have an All-Star closer, but went out and got the best reliever on the market in Kimbrel from their..