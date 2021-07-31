Kamalpreet was only the second thrower who achieved the automatic qualification of 64.00m after USA`s Valarie Allman as the latter threw 66.42m in her first attempt. Meanwhile, Kamalpreet`s compatriot and veteran athlete Seema Punia failed to qualify for the finals.Full Article
Tokyo 2020: Discus thrower Kamalpreet ranks second in qualifiers, enters final
