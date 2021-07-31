Tokyo Olympics: GB's Emma Wilson wins a bronze medal in women's windsurfing
Watch the final race as Great Britain's Emma Wilson claims a bronze medal on her Olympic debut in the women's windsurfing event at Tokyo 2020.Full Article
