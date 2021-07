Jul.31 - A Hungarian government minister has slammed Lewis Hamilton for wading into the country's political debate. Backed by Sebastian Vettel, who wore rainbow-themed 'Pride' Converse shoes in the Hungaroring paddock on Thursday, Hamilton lashed out at what he called Hungary's "anti-LGBTQ law" with a post on social media. "It is unacceptable, cowardly and misguiding.....check out full post »