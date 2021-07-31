Jul.31 - Red Bull is ready to move on from the saga surrounding Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton's highly contentious clash at Silverstone. "As far as we are concerned, the chapter is closed now," said team boss Christian Horner, after Red Bull lost an appeal against the leniency of British GP winner Hamilton's subsequent penalty......check out full post »Full Article
Red Bull Racing says Verstappen crash saga now 'closed'
