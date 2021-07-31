Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah blitzed the women's 100m final and even beat the Olympic record with the second-fastest run by a female in history at the 2020 Tokyo GamesFull Article
Thompson-Herah breaks Olympic record in women’s 100m final as Team GB come last
