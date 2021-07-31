Aston Villa ‘expected to accept Man City’s £100m Jack Grealish bid’ and boyhood star will ‘still be a legend’ if he makes transfer, says Jamie O’Hara
Aston Villa are expected to accept Manchester City's stunning £100million bid for Jack Grealish, according to reports. And the England star's move has been backed on talkSPORT, with the station told he will 'still be an Aston Villa legend' if he leaves to join the Premier League champions. talkSPORT understands City tabled an official £100m