Dina Asher-Smith’s semi-final exit ‘heartbreaking’, says former Olympian Kelly Sotherton, as Team GB star breaks down in tears after 100m gold hopes end at Tokyo 2020
Published
Dina Asher-Smith ‘deserves respect’ after failing to make the 100m final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. That’s according to three-time Olympic bronze medalist Kelly Sotherton, who expressed great sympathy for the Team GB star. Asher-Smith’s hopes of winning gold in the 100m athletics were over when she finished third in the semi-final on Saturday. The […]Full Article