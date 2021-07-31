Usain Bolt broke 100m world record with untied shoelaces and was fuelled by McDonald’s chicken nuggets at 2008 Beijing Olympics, but now a new generation of sprinters are going for gold in Tokyo
The men’s 100 metres at the Olympic Games just won’t feel the same without Usain Bolt. The legendary sprinter won gold in three consecutive Olympics – Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016 – smashing records and making history in the process. Bolt retired from athletics after the 2017 World Championships, where he won bronze […]Full Article