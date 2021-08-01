Emma McKeon Wins Seventh Olympic Medal
McKeon’s haul of seven medals ties her for the record by any female Olympian, set in 1952 by gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya.Full Article
Australia's Emma McKeon becomes the first female swimmer to win seven medals at a single Olympics with two more golds on Sunday.
On the last day of the swimming events, Emma McKeon could win another two medals, which would take her Tokyo tally to seven and her..