Watch Andre De Grasse compete in the Olympic men's 100m semifinals
Canada's Andre De Grasse will compete in the men's 100-metre semifinal races on Sunday, which are slated to begin at 6:15 a.m. ET.Full Article
Elaine Thompson-Herah successfully defended her Olympic title in the women's 100 metres on Saturday, crossing the line in 10.61..