Aug.1 - Max Verstappen lost his cool in Hungary with constant questioning about his high-speed Silverstone crash following highly controversial contact with title rival Lewis Hamilton. "Can we just stop this?" said the Red Bull driver, interjecting during a reporter's question after qualifying. "We've had so many f*cking questions about this. Honestly, since Thursday we've.....check out full post »Full Article
Alonso understands Verstappen's outburst at yesterday's post-quali press conference
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views