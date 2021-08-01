Boxer disqualified at Olympics kicks gum-shield into stands and stages 30 minute protest after controversial stoppage against Team GB’s Frazer Clarke
French boxer Mourad Aliev staged a 30 minute protest after he was disqualified against Team GB's Frazer Clarke. The British super heavyweight lost the first round, but then progressed to the semi-final after Aliev was disqualified for a head butt. The French boxer kicked his gum-shield into the empty stands at the Kokugikan Arena and […]