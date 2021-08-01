Tokyo Olympics: Lamont Marcell Jacobs claims shock 100m gold
Published
Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs claims a shock gold in the Olympic 100m final, after Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes is disqualified for a false start.Full Article
Published
Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs claims a shock gold in the Olympic 100m final, after Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes is disqualified for a false start.Full Article
Zharnel Hughes was the only Team GB star in the final of the men's 100m race though he was disqualified after a false start with..
Lamont Marcell Jacobs has won the men's 100m final at the Tokyo Olympics after Team GB's Zharnel Hughes was disqualified with a..