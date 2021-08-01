Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says becoming a club legend is ‘not interesting’ to players as he outlines contract frustrations amid Danny Ings and Jannik Vestergaard transfer rumours
Ralph Hasenhuttl outlined his frustrations with renewing players' contracts and admitted becoming a club legend is 'not interesting anymore' to some. Southampton are fending off transfer interest in a number of their star players this summer. The Saints are in a difficult position with the likes of Danny Ings and Jannik Verstergaard entering the final