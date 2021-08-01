Race Results 2021 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

Event: Hungarian Grand Prix Track: Hungaroring Weather: dry 26.8°C Tarmac: dry 32.6°C Humidity : 76.9% Wind : 0.3 m/s SE Pressure: 977.7 bar Esteban Ocon won his first F1 race and his 2nd podium finish at the 2021 Hungarian F1 GP today. He started from P8. It was also the first race win for the Alpine F1.....check out full post »