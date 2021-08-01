Traded goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will play for Chicago Blackhawks
Marc-Andre Fleury spent the last four seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights. He talked over trade with his family, and they'll join him in Chicago.
Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Marc-Andre Fleury has agreed to play for the Chicago Blackhawks, a source confirmed to ESPN's Emily..