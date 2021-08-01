Team USA men's basketball starts 'knockout round' play against Spain in Tokyo Olympics
Team USA will begin quarterfinals play against Spain in the Tokyo Olympics men's basketball tournament after going 2-1 in Group A play.
Watch the best plays as Team USA's men's basketball team beat the Czech Republic 119-84.
Watch the best plays as the USA men's basketball team return to form following their shock loss to France, thrashing Iran 120-66.