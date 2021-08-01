Brian Goodwin's walk-off homer helps White Sox edge Indians, 2-1
The Chicago White Sox defeated the Cleveland Indians, 2-1, thanks to Brian Goodwin's walk-off homer. It was Goodwin's sixth home run this season.Full Article
