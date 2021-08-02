Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur rose to the occasion when it mattered and converted India`s lone penalty corner in the 22nd minute to surprise the AustraliansFull Article
Tokyo 2020: Indian women`s hockey team make history, enter semis for first time
