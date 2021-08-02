Earlier on Sunday during the press briefing, Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee has said that the Games-related infections are within expectations and there is no link between the Games and surging infections in TokyoFull Article
Tokyo Olympics: 35 Games participants tested Covid-19 positive in July
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Cultures Collide At Tokyo Olympics – OpEd
Eurasia Review
By Cristian Martini Grimaldi
(UCA News) — The Tokyo Olympics has shown that it is not only tough to make sure things..
-
News24.com | Doping scandal stains Nigeria Olympics camp
News24
-
Olympics: Nigerian sprinter out of Tokyo Games for doping
Khaleej Times
-
US Pole Vaulter Sam Kendricks Out of Olympics After Positive COVID Test
Newsmax
-
Sam Kendricks, US pole vaulter who went viral during 2016 Olympics, withdraws from Tokyo over COVID
FOXNews.com
Advertisement
More coverage
COVID-19: Japan faces wrath of hosting Tokyo Olympics
Zee News
24 new Games-related cases reported, over 3,000 positive cases in a day for the first time in the country.
-
Tokyo Olympics: Aussies isolate after US pole vaulter Sam Kendricks and Argentinia’s German Chiaraviglio test COVID-19 positive
Zee News
-
Coronavirus Cases At The Tokyo Olympics Continue To Increase
NPR
-
The IOC loosened its social media rules, and now Olympians are TikTok stars
Mashable
-
Tokyo Olympics 2020: First post-competition COVID-19 case reported at the Games
Zee News