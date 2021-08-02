World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has claimed he received a phone call from former US president Donald Trump, months after the pair’s 2020 meeting was cancelled due to COVID-19Full Article
Tyson Fury gets “surprise” phone call from former US president Donald Trump
