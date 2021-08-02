The north London club are closing in on the signing of the Argentina international from Atalanta after a long chase for the centre-backFull Article
Tottenham closing in on Cristian Romero transfer agreement with complicated deal
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Tottenham's £42.5m Cristian Romero agreement explained after loan deal is confirmed
Football.london
Latest Tottenham news includes clarification on the club's deal for Cristian Romero which was confirmed on Friday night, making him..
Cristian Romero issues emotional transfer message as Tottenham announcement edges closer
Cristian Romero sealed a switch to Atalanta from Juventus on Friday to pave the way for a permanent move to Tottenham and has sent..
Football.london
Tottenham Hotspur agree Cristian Romero deal with Atalanta
Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal with Atalanta to sign Cristian Romero in the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports...
SoccerNews.com