Team GB claim a first gold in eventing since Munich in 1972 as Laura Collett, Tom McEwen and Oliver Townsend seal the title in showjumping.Full Article
Gloucestershire duo Laura Collett and Tom McEwen claim historic gold in Tokyo
Gloucester Citizen0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Laura Collett's eventing team gold at Tokyo 2020 is a true comeback story
The Gloucestershire rider and teammates Tom McEwen and Oli Townend won Team GB's first team eventing gold since 1972 but the..
Gloucester Citizen