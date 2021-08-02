Megan Rapinoe tears up in interview as she reacts to USAâ€™s first loss to Canada in 20 years and pays tribute to Carli Lloyd who may have played in her last Olympic Games
An emotional Megan Rapinoe paid tribute to Carli Lloyd as she attempted to process USAâ€™s shock Olympic defeat in the semi-final to Canada. The world champions suffered heartbreak again at the Games as they missed out on the chance to fight for a gold medal. In 2016, they crashed out at the quarter-final stage to [â€¦]Full Article