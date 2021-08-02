‘Lunatic’ Allan Saint-Maximin who can ‘leap like Cristiano Ronaldo’ gets fined every day by Newcastle – but is so good he’s worth the hassle, says Jonjo Shelvey
Allan Saint-Maximin is fined everyday by Newcastle United but no one cares because he's so good, reckons teammate Jonjo Shelvey. The French ace has been a star for the Magpies – both on and off the pitch – since joining from Nice in 2019. His delightful dribbling, lightning quick counters, and superb skills have charmed