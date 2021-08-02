Jason McIntyre: Kawhi Leonard would be a great No.2 next to Luka Dončić I UNDISPUTED

Kawhi Leonard made headlines yesterday as he chose to decline his $36 million player option for next season. Rather than bolt, the two-time Finals MVP is expected to try and negotiate a new deal with the Los Angeles Clippers according to reports. It’s also worth noting Kawhi will be sidelined majority of the year after tearing his ACL in the playoffs. Hear what Jason McIntyre and Chris Broussard have to say about whether Kawhi would fit as a No.2 in Dallas alongside Luka Doncic.