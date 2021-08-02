Reports: Top QB Quinn Ewers to skip senior season in high school, enroll at Ohio State
QB Quinn Ewers, the top-ranked player in the 2022 recruiting class, has decided to skip his senior season of high school and enroll at Ohio State.
The top-ranked player in the 2022 class is mulling a huge decision because of new rules in college sports