Emmanuel Acho: Colts shouldn't worry about Carson Wentz's injury; he just needs to get over the hump I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Indianapolis Colts' head coach Frank Reich said Carson Wentz will have surgery today on his injured foot and will be sidelined between 5-12 weeks. This follows news over the weekend that Wentz was going to rest his foot instead of opting for surgery. Reich said that second-year quarterback Jacob Eason will get first team reps with Wentz out. Emmanuel Acho sends a message to Colts' fans and explains why Wentz's injury is not a concern in the long-run.