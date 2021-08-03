Canadian sailor Tom Ramshaw finishes 7th in men's finn medal race, places 10th overall
Published
Canadian sailor Tom Ramshaw placed seventh in the men's finn medal race, but 10th in the overall standings with 94 net points.Full Article
Published
Canadian sailor Tom Ramshaw placed seventh in the men's finn medal race, but 10th in the overall standings with 94 net points.Full Article
Canadian sailor Tom Ramshaw put together his best pair of performances to date on Saturday, inching towards a top-10 spot that..