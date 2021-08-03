Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr date: UK start time, full undercard, live stream and TV channel for title clash as legendary Pac-Man faces undefeated champion later this month
The great Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring later this month when he takes on undefeated American Errol Spence Jr for the WBC and IBF welterweight titles. Pacquiao has not fought since his win over Keith Thurman in July 2019. The legendary Filipino is now 42 years old and boasts a record of 62 wins from […]Full Article