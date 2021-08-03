Jack Grealish's girlfriend Sasha Attwood sent '200 death threats a day'
Published
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish's girlfriend, Sasha Attwood, says she received regular death threats during Euro 2020.Full Article
Published
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish's girlfriend, Sasha Attwood, says she received regular death threats during Euro 2020.Full Article
Model Sasha Attwood was targeted by trolls who sent her vile abuse on TikTok and Instagram following England's defeat by Italy on..
The girlfriend of England footballer Jack Grealish has said she was sent 200 death threats a day as she faced a barrage of abuse on..