The former England stopper has only been with Spurs for a year but is already set to depart for the Scottish giantsFull Article
Joe Hart close to leaving Tottenham as Celtic medical reportedly arranged
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Joe Hart breaks Celtic transfer silence with Tottenham focus message
Daily Record
The England cap is viewed as the solution to Ange Postecoglou's on-going problems with Vasilis Barkas and Scott Bain.
Advertisement
More coverage
Celtic eyeing Joe Hart swoop amid Tottenham Hotspur transfer exit talks
Football.london
The former England No.1 appears unlikely to have a future with Spurs and is being eyed by the Scottish giants