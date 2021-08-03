Norway’s Karsten Warholm rips shirt after ‘greatest Olympic race ever’ as USA’s Rai Benjamin smashes 400m hurdle world record but still only manages silver at Tokyo 2020
Karsten Warholm won a 400m hurdle race dubbed by second-place Rai Benjamin as the greatest in Olympic history on Tuesday. The Norwegian obliterated his own world record, running a staggering 45.94 seconds to take gold ahead of his American rival. Incredibly, Benjamin also smashed the previous world record of 46.70 by more than half a