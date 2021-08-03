Norway’s Karsten Warholm rips shirt after ‘greatest Olympic race ever’ as USA’s Rai Benjamin smashes 400m hurdle world record but still only manages silver at Tokyo 2020

talkSPORT

Published

Karsten Warholm won a 400m hurdle race dubbed by second-place Rai Benjamin as the greatest in Olympic history on Tuesday. The Norwegian obliterated his own world record, running a staggering 45.94 seconds to take gold ahead of his American rival. Incredibly, Benjamin also smashed the previous world record of 46.70 by more than half a […]

