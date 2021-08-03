The New Zealand men's pursuit team will ride for bronze in Tokyo on Wednesday, after narrowly missing the chance to duel for gold.The Kiwis suffered an agonising defeat by Italy in heat three on Tuesday night, after being overhauled...Full Article
Tokyo Olympics 2020: New Zealand men's pursuit team to ride for bronze
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
