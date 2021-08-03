Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who had qualified for the Olympics with a personal best of 21.49m in the Indian Grand Prix 4 in June, could only manage one legal throw of 19.99m, in his first attempt, to finish at 13th out of 16 competitorsFull Article
Tokyo Olympics: Tajinderpal Singh Toor fails to qualify for shot put final
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Tokyo Olympics: Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor fails to qualify for finals, finishes 13th
Indian shot-putter Tajinderpal started with a throw of 19.99m, but had two disqualifications in the next two attempts.
Zee News