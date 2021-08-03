Angry and shocked Tottenham fans tell talkSPORT they’re ‘finished’ with Harry Kane after training absence to force Man City move as Spurs hero ‘tarnishes legacy’
Harry Kane faces a furious backlash from the Tottenham faithful after skipping training to force through a move to Manchester City. The Spurs striker, 28, was due back for pre-season on Monday but still hasn’t returned, with Spurs uninformed about his absence. Kane is thought to be upset with chairman Daniel Levy’s reluctance to agree […]Full Article