Keely Hodgkinson, 19, beats Dame Kelly Holmes’ long-standing British 800m record with silver at Olympics but heartbreak for Great Britain teammate Jemma Reekie
Keely Hodgkinson claimed a stunning Olympic silver medal in the women’s 800m and beat British legend Dame Kelly Holmes’ national record in the process. The 19-year-old raced with a maturity well beyond her years as she clocked a time of 1:55:88 in Tokyo, eclipsing Holmes time of 1.56.21. It’s Team GB’s first track and field […]Full Article