Manchester United believe Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez could be a ‘big opportunity’ this summer and have been in contact with Atletico Madrid man’s agent about transfer
Published
Manchester United can sign Saul Niguez for around €40m (£35m) this summer and continue a marvellous spending spree. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be looking to strengthen his midfield during this transfer window and the Atletico Madrid ace fits the bill, says journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils have been linked with […]Full Article