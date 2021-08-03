Tokyo Olympics India schedule on August 4: India women’s hockey team, Lovlina Borgohain on cusp of making history on Day 13
Indian women’s hockey team would aim for more glory when it takes on mighty but beatable Argentina in the semifinals of the Olympic Games on Wednesday (August 4), while Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), who has already secured a medal, will eye to create history when she takes on reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the Tokyo Olympic semifinals on Wednesday.Full Article