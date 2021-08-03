Tokyo Olympics 2020: Equestrian riders say horses might be spooked by statue

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Equestrian riders say horses might be spooked by statue

New Zealand Herald

Published

Equestrian jumpers aren't keen on surprises. Neither are the horses, and it takes years of training to keep them from getting spooked.Of course, no horse in Tuesday night's Olympic jumping qualifier had ever seen anything like obstacle...

Full Article