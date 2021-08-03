Equestrian jumpers aren't keen on surprises. Neither are the horses, and it takes years of training to keep them from getting spooked.Of course, no horse in Tuesday night's Olympic jumping qualifier had ever seen anything like obstacle...Full Article
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Equestrian riders say horses might be spooked by statue
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Tokyo Olympic horses appear to get ‘spooked’ by giant sumo wrestler statue on course
Daily Star
A statue of a giant sumo wrestler who looks ready to attack has been placed on the 10th obstacle of the equestrian course and some..
-
Olympic Horses May Have Been Startled By Sumo Wrestler Obstacle
NPR
-
2020 Tokyo Olympics: Equestrian riders claim sumo wrestler statue may be frightening their horses
CBS Sports
-
Equestrian jumpers say horses might spook at life-size sumo wrestler statue
ESPN
-
Horses ‘spooked by sumo statue’ at Olympic equestrian arena
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin on their Olympic experience
Team GB equestrian riders Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin talk about their medal wins at the Tokyo Olympics and discuss what..
PA - Press Association STUDIO